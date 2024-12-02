WorldRemit launches mobile money transfers to Fiji

Customers using WorldRemit’s recently-launched iPhone and Android apps will be able to send directly from their smartphones to M-PAiSA accounts.

Vodafone customers in Fiji are able to use their M-PAiSA accounts to pay household bills, make Housing Authority loan repayments and travel on public transport with the M-PAiSA contactless E-Ticketing card.

WorldRemit is a mobile and online service that enables people send money to friends and family in other countries.

Customers can use WorldRemit on their computer, smartphone or tablet. For those receiving money, WorldRemit provides a range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile money, and mobile airtime top-up. The service is available in 50 countries and sends to more than 110 receive markets.

In recent news, WorldRemit has launched its online money transfer service in the US.