WorldRemit launches mobile money transfer app

The app allows people to send money to more than 110 countries across six continents. Transfers can be received as a bank deposit, cash pickup, mobile money or mobile airtime top-up, depending on the recipient’s country. An iOS version of the WorldRemit App is due to launch shortly.

WorldRemit is an online service that allows people to send money to friends and family in other countries. Customers can use WorldRemit anywhere, anytime on their computer, smartphone or tablet.

In recent news, WorldRemit has unveiled that its customers are now able to send remittances to Zantel EzyPesa accounts in Tanzania.