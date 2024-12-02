WorldRemit launches in three new US states

Residents of New Jersey, Maryland and Arkansas can now use WorldRemit to send money to their friends and family abroad anytime, anywhere, on their smartphones, tablets, or computers. WorldRemit provides money remittance services for people in 50 countries so they can send money to over 120 destinations worldwide.

Recipients can enjoy a wide range of pay out options including cash pick up, bank transfer, airtime top up, and Mobile Money. With the announcement of these three new states, WorldRemit’s service is now available to the approximate 18 million residents in New Jersey, Maryland and Arkansas. According to the most recent data from The American Immigration Council1, across all three states, over 2.8 million residents are foreign-born – with 20% (1.9 million) of New Jersey residents being foreign-born.

Jeff Pietras, VP for International Product Development for WorldRemit said that around 95% of money transfers are still conducted offline and customers encounter difficulties and high costs. WorldRemit is ushering in a new era of convenient and low-cost transfers with its online and mobile-only service.

“Until now, the US remittance sector has ill-served customers sending money back to many parts of the world including sub-Saharan Africa and parts of South East Asia. With WorldRemit, US residents can now send quick, convenient money transfers all over the world.”

Earlier this year, WorldRemit received a $100m funding round led by Technology Crossover Ventures with the goal of expanding globally, with special focus on the migrant community in the US.