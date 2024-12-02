WorldRemit expands to Algeria

With the WorldRemit app or website, people in more than 50 countries can send instant money transfers to more than 125 destinations. WorldRemit customers can now send money to be collected as cash from any branch of Trust Bank Algeria.

Ismail Ahmed, founder and CEO at WorldRemit, states that WorldRemit customers can send money with just a few taps on their smartphone and that the new cash pick up service in Algeria enables people in the diaspora to send money to be collected as cash at financial brands back home. WorldRemit customers currently send over 500,000 transfers every month.