WorldRemit expands partnership with CONTACT to enter Ukraine, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan

Recently WorldRemit launched new money transfer corridors across Russia in collaboration with the Russian Payment System CONTACT. Now, the service has been scaled up to CIS-markets.

WorldRemit users can now send money to be collected as cash pick up at more than 3,000 locations in Ukraine, 330 POS in Kazakhstan, 120 POS in Belarus and 65 POS in Armenia.



With the WorldRemit app or website, people in more than 50 countries can send instant, money transfers to more than 125 destinations. Known as the ‘WhatsApp of money’, WorldRemit makes sending a remittance as easy as sending an instant message.