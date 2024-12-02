WorldRemit expands digital money transfer service to Arizona

Through WorldRemit’s mobile app or via the website, residents of Arizona can now send money to their family and friends overseas similarly to an instant message. WorldRemit provides an alternative to traditional money transfer services – allowing over 50 countries to send money to over 120 international destinations. Recipients can claim funds via Mobile Money, bank transfer, cash pick up, or mobile airtime top-up.

According to the latest data from The Migration Policy Institute, Arizona is home to nearly 900,000 foreign-born migrants – more than the total population of San Francisico, California. Additionally, the American Immigration Council found that Latinos and Asians (both foreign-born and native-born) enjoy nearly USD 48 billion in consumer purchasing power.

With the goal of expanding globally and grow its service in the US, WorldRemit received a USD 100 million funding round led by Technology Crossover Ventures in early 2015.