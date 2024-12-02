WorldRemit enables money transfers for Rhode Island residents

WorldRemit is available in the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It is a valuable service for immigrants in the US as it allows them to send money instantly to people in over 125 countries, directly from their phones. Of Rhode Island’s million residents, over 13% are foreign-born. Previously, these consumers had to visit money transfer agents.

Rhode Island residents can send money to be received in four ways: instant bank transfer, mobile money transfer, cash pick-up and mobile airtime top-up.



WorldRemit customers already send more than 500,000 transfers around the world every month. The service is available to send money from 50 countries including the United States, to more than 125 receiving destinations.