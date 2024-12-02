WorldRemit enables mobile recharge for Taiwan customers

Customers can send airtime to 80 countries, with money being added to recipients’ prepaid phones.

Of the world’s 6.9 billion mobile connections, 77% are prepaid. This number is expected to remain stable, with an estimated 76% of people using prepaid connections by 2017, according to a GSMA report.

WorldRemit is an online service that allows people to send money to friends and family in other countries. Customers can use WorldRemit anywhere, anytime on their computer, smartphone or tablet.