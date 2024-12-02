WorldRemit, Econet team up for online money transfers in Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans now have access to the pay-out options that WorldRemit offers, which also includes bank deposit, cash pick-up and airtime top-up services.

The mobile wallet can be used for many purposes, such as buying groceries, paying utility bills, buying airtime, sending money domestically, or withdrawing cash from authorised agents. Currently, 40% of WorldRemit’s transactions to Zimbabwe are going to mobile phones. By comparison, 52% of WorldRemit’s transactions to Ghana and 92% of transactions to Kenya are going to mobile phones.

WorldRemit is a global online money transfer business. Migrants and expats from 35 countries can make online payments to families and friends in over 100 destinations. Ii is headquartered in London, UK, and has regional offices in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.

EcoCash is a mobile payment solution that enables Econet customers to complete financial transactions such as sending money, buying prepaid airtime and paying for goods and services.