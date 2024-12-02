WorldRemit brings mobile money remittances to Pacific Islands

Customers in 50 countries are now able to send money to Digicel Mobile Money wallets – just like a message.

WorldRemit’s mobile-to-mobile remittance service already enables people to send funds direct to Mobile Money wallets in countries across Africa, Asia and Oceania. Now the Fijian, Tongan and Samoan diasporas can make money transfers direct to the mobiles of their friends and family back home.

The Digicel Mobile Money wallet is supported by the Pacific Financial Inclusion Programme. Funds sent to Digicel Mobile Money wallets can be used to pay bills such as electricity or insurance, top-up airtime, make purchases in stores or online or to store for future use. Digicel Tonga was also one of the first mobile operators globally to launch NFC contactless payments via Mobile Money in 2011.

In recent news, WorldRemit has launched mobile money transfers to Burundi.