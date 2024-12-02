WorldRemit and Express Union assist money transfers in Cameroon

WorldRemit customers can send overseas money transfers to be collected at over 700 Express Union cash pick up locations. Remittances play an important role in Cameroon’s economy. According to the World Bank, Cameroon received USD 244mln in remittances in 2015, more than double the amount in 2010.

WorldRemit users send more than half a million money transfers every month. WorldRemit’s global headquarters are in London, UK with regional offices in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Singapore, the Philippines, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.