WorldRemit adds Android Pay for migrant remittances

Customers from Europe and North America can make international money transfers reaching out the 112 million accounts available via the company’s network of payment channels. Thus, smartphone users where Android Pay is available will benefit from a new way to make money transfers to and from the 125 countries where WorldRemit operates. Recipients using the company’s money transfer services can up pick cash or deposit money in banks or mobile money accounts or top up mobile accounts.

The UK-based company states for Business Insider that it handles about three-quarters of mobile phone-based international money transfers in a USD 575 billion worldwide remittance market.