WorldPay teams up with ZNAP for omni-commerce

By integrating WorldPay’s payment gateway into ZNAP, customers can choose their preferred method of payment from a portfolio of 200 alternative payment methods, as well as traditional credit and debit cards.

The solution requires no additional infrastructure or hardware.

ZNAP is a mobile business platform which provides multi-channel mobile payments solutions with value added solutions such as loyalty integration, business intelligence, geo-location in-app consumer communication, marketing offerings and others. The product was developed by MPayMe, an international business technology company founded in 2010.

In recent news, The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has selected ZNAP as the preferred provider of mobile commerce solutions at Twickenham.

