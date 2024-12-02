WorldPay teams up with the ITT

Under the agreement, WorldPay will support the ITT across a range of events and initiatives designed to provide the travel and tourism sector with key industry insight and business intelligence. WorldPay has experience in the travel section, working with travel agents, hotels, cruise companies, rail operators, car hire companies and airlines of all sizes to optimise payment acceptance.

WorldPay supports international e-commerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

