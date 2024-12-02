Worldpay taps into the Chinese market

The Shanghai office will offer all of Worldpay’s ecommerce customer-facing functions, including relationship management and corporate support.

WorldPay supports international e-commerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

