Worldpay supports Apple Pay

Following the announcement, Worldpay merchants with near field communication (NFC) enabled payment terminals are able to accept Apple Pay from customers using iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

In recent news, Worldpay has launched a new risk management tool dubbed RiskGuardian.

