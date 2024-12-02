Worldpay: study reveals VR shopping faces challenges

The survey was conducted on 16,000 consumers across eight countries, and uncovered the fact that security of payment details was a top barrier to VR/AR adoption, with 44% of Americans reporting their concerns, coming second after the high cost of the devices.

Moreover, these devices are perceived as being the least secure in purchasing products and services, with only 32% of consumers expressing their trust.

Even though there is a general concern about payment security, the survey reported that consumers would purchase products using VR/AR devices that provide fingerprint scanning (38% of the respondents), entering a secret code or password (32%), using an alternate payment method (such as PayPal) (29%), retina scanning (29%), being able to pay just like in the real world (21%).

