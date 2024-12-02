Worldpay strikes deal with Vantiv for USD 9.94 bln merger

Worldpay shareholder will get GBP 3.85 per share, which are made out of a 5 pence dividend, plus the Vantiv shares at a closing price of USD 62.51 on July 3 2017. Following the merger, Worldpay shareholders will hold about 41% of the combined group’s capital stock.

If the deal is completed, the group will have a solid position both in the US and the UK market. According to a joint statement made by both companies, the new partnership will allow them to provide payments services to merchants around the world in the global ecommerce market, and in-store and online in the UK and US markets.

Furthermore, board representatives from both companies have also identified substantial opportunities for cost synergies, which can lead to shareholder value creation and additional revenue growth opportunities.

Following the completion of the potential merger, Worldpay shares will be de-listed from the London Stock Exchange, while common stock of Vantiv will be held by the combined group and continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

