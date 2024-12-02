Worldpay rolls out payment integration point in US

Worldpay Total was introduced in November 2014 for its largest UK customers, before extending its omni-channel offering to ecommerce businesses trading in Europe earlier in 2016.

Worldpay Total features a developer center with language-agnostic APIs and SDKs for Windows, iOS and Android. The pre-certified payments clients enable EMV chip card acceptance in days, not months.

Additional security options within Worldpay Total, including vaulting, tokenization and point-to-point encryption, reduce PCI DSS scope and help minimise compliance burden. And a common payment token across different channels gives merchants greater insight into consumer spending behaviour.

