Worldpay plans launch on London Stock Exchange

The company, whose business ranges from developing payment technology solutions to online payment processing, plans to apply for admission of its ordinary shares, issued and to be issued to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s main market for listed securities.

Global ecommerce provides a wide range of online and mobile multi-currency payment acceptance, validation and settlement services for its customer book of large and fast growing internet-led multinationals. The vast majority of merchants sit within five priority industry groups: Digital Content, Global Retail, Airlines, Regulated Gambling and Travel.

Worldpay UK accounted for 42% of all transactions in the UK as measured by estimated volume of point-of-sale transactions in 2014. Worldpay US provides in-store, online and mobile payment acceptance solutions for US-based merchants. In H1, 2015, Worldpay’s net revenue was GBP 465.7 million and Underlying EBITDA was GBP 182.6 million, up 13.4% and 13.1% respectively compared to the equivalent period in 2014.