Worldpay partners Unique Secure, Lenovo to provide e-payments solution to UK SMEs

The My Business Hub tool, an all-in-one tablet-based PoS solution, is designed to improve in-store payments. Operated by a detachable Android tablet, the equipment allows business owners to take payments anywhere on their shop-floor and to use the device for ordering stock online, checking emails and responding to customer enquiries.

Hub users will be able to view their cash and card transactions via a dashboard account, providing an opportunity to track performance, view sales trends and gain other insights. Once the hardware is set up, businesses must download the Business Hub mobile app to start processing transactions.

