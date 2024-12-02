Worldpay, OnDeck enter strategic partnership

As per the agreement, Worldpay will leverage OnDeck’s platform and proprietary technology to allow its small and mid-sized merchants access to OnDeck financing.

The relationship will allow Worldpay’s small business customers to obtain working capital from OnDeck for business related growth needs, such as equipment or inventory purchases and hiring.

OnDeck uses data aggregation and electronic payment technology to evaluate the financial health of small and medium sized businesses and deliver capital to a market underserved by banks.

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

