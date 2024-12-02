Worldpay launches downloadable card terminal for smartphones

My Business Mobile allows businesses to download an app and accept face-to-face contactless card transactions on their smartphone without additional payments hardware.

The solution enables merchants and market traders to make card payments using their smartphone, making sales anywhere and switching between compatible devices.

The My Business Mobile app can be downloaded onto a smartphone to accept contactless card payments anywhere, any time of up to GBP 30. The app accepts payments via Apple Pay and Android Pay.

