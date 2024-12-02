Worldpay joins forces with Wix.com for global payment solution

Under the agreement, Worldpay will provide Wix with a global payment portfolio, as the company continues to expand into additional markets.

Wix.com is a cloud-based web development platform with over 42 million registered users worldwide. Wix enables all its users to create an online presence themselves and manage additional aspects of their business, beyond website creation, all from the Wix Cloud.

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

