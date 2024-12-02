Worldpay invests in US start-up Pazien

According to Jason Pavona, CEO of Pazien, the payments ecosystem continues to evolve and become more complicated for merchants and service providers. The need to clarify and automate the decision-making process, data aggregation and marketplace choices for merchants has never been greater.

Pazien provides payment services for merchants.

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

For more information about WorldPay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.

In recent news, Worldpay has secured the acquisition of Cobre Bem Tecnologia, a provider of payment solutions in Latin America.

