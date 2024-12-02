WorldPay integrates with Delego

The integration combines SAP enterprise systems with online payments. The Delego software captures electronic payment transaction data from customers and this information is routed to the WorldPay Gateway. WorldPay then manages the payment authorisation and settlement process.

Through the integration, merchants are able to implement WorldPay’s payment processing, alternative payment methods and risk management services through a single connection. It enables merchants to maximise global reach. For example, it allows merchants to process payments in 120 different currencies and settle in 14, and provides access to WorldPay’s portfolio of more than 200 payment methods globally.

