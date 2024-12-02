Worldpay, hybris in strategic alliance

The integration module provides hybris customers access to a global payment solution. The integration of Worldpay’s services into the hybris platform enables customers to roll-out cross-border strategies. The integration module, built by Conexus, is modular and scalable to adapt to the changing business requirements of customers.

hybris provides a multichannel commerce software solution which integrates product content, commerce operations and a channel to assist retailers, manufacturers and other businesses in delivering a new experience for their customers across the online, in-store and mobile channels. hybris has over 300 customers worldwide running more than 2,500 websites.

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

