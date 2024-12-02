Worldpay enters strategic alliance with CheapOair

As CheapOair expands to new markets, it has appointed Worldpay to provide a range of services including its payment gateway, alternative payment methods and Bankout service. Bankout enables businesses to make cross-border payments to more than 45 countries.

CheapOair is a hybrid online/traditional travel agency that enables consumers to book travel online, on mobile applications, by phone or live chat.

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.