Worldpay enters agreement to acquire SecureNet Payment Systems

The transaction is expected to close in December 2014, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

SecureNet enables its partners to integrate point-of-sale, ecommerce and mobile payments technology into any platform or network through a single API connection and resell a multi-channel payment solution to any size merchant, across all industries.

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.