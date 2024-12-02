Worldpay connects with InnoGames for global payment service

Worldpay will provide InnoGames with a global payment portfolio for payment gateways, acquiring, risk management, treasury services and alternative payment methods. This will allow InnoGames to manage its local and international transactions through one portal.

InnoGames is a Germany-based developer and publisher of online games.

WorldPay supports international ecommerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

