Worldpay completes acquisition of SecureNet Payment Systems

SecureNet enables its partners to integrate point-of-sale, ecommerce and mobile payments technology into any platform or network through a single API connection and resell a multi-channel payment solution to any size merchant, across all industries.

The acquisition is set to accelerate its strategic shift from a more traditional processor to a multichannel payments integrator that enables businesses to accept payments any way their customers want to pay. With the acquisition, Worldpay also gains SecureNet’s network of more than 100 referral and integrated partners, and relationships with over 17,000 merchants.

Worldpay has also revealed that it will relocate its US headquarters and 671 Atlanta-based employees to Atlanta’s Atlantic Station office park and add 600 jobs until 2018 to keep pace with its rapid expansion. Worldpay will invest nearly USD 10 million in the relocation, which will begin in March 2015 and continue into 2016.

Headquartered in the UK and operating in over 30 countries, WorldPay offers services across the entire payments value chain, including transaction capturing, merchant acquiring and transaction processing.

