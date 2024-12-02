Worldpay and Ingenico to strengthen relationship

This extended relationship comes at a time when both companies are continuing to invest in and expand their products and services.

According to Ingenico, 2016 will see a significant broadening of the Ingenico portfolio and their strong relationships will play a significant part in ensuring better experiences for customers and retailers.

Worldpay added that the strong working partnership with Ingenico spans over five years and this new agreement will allow the companies to maintain and enhance the services.

Ingenico provides technology involved in secure electronic transactions, complete payment solutions and related services and software for merchants. They empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. Find out more about Ingenico here.

Worldpay provides technology-led payment products and services. They help customers to accept more than 300 different payment types and helps businesses of all sizes sell more to their customers by accepting card payments in-store, online, via mail or telephone, and on the move. Read more about the company here.