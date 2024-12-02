Worldpay adds new features to merchant platform

The new features are designed to support the needs of existing customers as well as to provide access to additional markets, including card-not-present and Windows-based merchants.

The platform was launched in October 2016 and connects payments across sales channels through a single integration point and delivers payment processing tools for integrated software vendors and merchants by combining POS, integrated payments and acquiring.

The new features include:

Account updater: When customer payment information is placed into a merchant’s vault, it verifies that the system of record contains accurate payment information for Visa, MasterCard and Discover.

CAT kiosks: Merchants are able to use unattended, computer assisted terminal kiosks to offer products and take payments anywhere their customers want to shop.

Descriptors: Merchants can submit unique business names and MCC codes for each transaction, providing customers with detail on their receipts, invoices, and monthly credit card statements.

Quick chip technology through Windows IPC: the platform supports quick chip technology, a chip card payment processing upgrade that decreases in-terminal transaction times for merchants using Windows platforms.

Digital Wallets: Online shoppers can check on any device and pay with a username and password using Visa Checkout. The platform will support additional digital wallets, including Masterpass by Mastercard and One Touch.