Worldline upgrades online payment platform with Sofort Banking

Following the alliance, the payment method of Sofort Banking has been integrated in the online payment platform Sips e-payment offered globally by Worldline Merchant Services Online Payment. This allows online merchants using Sips e-payment to expand their existing payment methods.

The Sips e-payment solution is offered in almost 45,000 online shops (direct and through major banking partners in Europe) throughout the world - France, Benelux, Germany, UK, Spain, India and other Asian countries - and is processing over 450 million transactions per year.

The payment method by Sofort is already available in ten countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Poland). Since the launch of Sofort Banking in 2005, almost 45 million transactions have been processed. Meanwhile, more than 25,000 shops are using Sofort Banking.

Worldline, an Atos subsidiary, is a global player in the payments and transactional services industry. In 2013, Worldline’s activities within the Atos Group generated revenues of EUR 1.11 billion.

