Worldline to provide mobile ticketing service to Govia Thameslink Railway

The new platform will support mobile point-of-sale system and it will ensure that GTR is Direct Acquiring (DA) compliant. The upgrade is meant to continue to modernization process started by the railway company. The implementation of the @Station system is expected to begin in the fourth quarter and is set to complete by the end of 2017.

Both companies have collaborated in the past. Worldline provided onboard ticket issuing systems, and Go-Ahead Group (GTR’s parent company) recently purchased 585 mobile onboard TIS units from Worldline.

The mobile ticketing system shares the same back office architecture as Worldline onboard TIS. All mobile tickets sales data will be delivered through one system and employees should become familiar with the user interface in a short amount of time.