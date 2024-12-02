Worldline to provide Instant Payments infrastructure for 3 banks in Netherlands

equensWorldline will provide a payments infrastructure that allows payments to be processed immediately so that the recipients receives the transaction immediately. These real-time payments will be available around the clock, 365 days a year, including weekends and holidays, which also implies that both parties will know if the transaction has succeeded.

Instant Payments will help improve cash flow and reduce risk for businesses, as customers will be able to purchase an item immediately and merchants will receive the transfer instantly. The Netherlands is one of the first countries that started the development of these real-time payments.

equensWorldline will start by connecting the three major banks (ING, Rabobank and ABN AMRO) to its infrastructure. According to the plans of the Dutch banking community, the first Instant Payments will be processed in 2019.

