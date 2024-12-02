Worldline to acquire Digital River World Payments

Worldline did not disclose how much it had paid for Digital River World Payments (DRWP), but the company said DRWP had 2016 gross revenue of around EUR 37 million (USD 42.3 million).

The merger will allow the France-based payments service provider to leverage DRWP’s product functionalities in 22 countries where Worldline has operations and also open its services to markets in Sweden, the US and Brazil.

Merchants will have access to a wider variety of payment methods, including local and global ones. Worldline clients will also be able to connect with acquiring partners worldwide through technology offered by DRWP.

News of the merger comes just a few days after Worldpay was acquired by Vantiv, a US-based credit card processing company.