Worldline to acquire Baltics payment processor from First Data

First Data Baltics (FDB) has generated revenue of EUR 23 million in 2016 and currently employs approximately 200 people. It provides a wide range of outsourcing services for the main Baltic banking groups and also to some banks in the Nordic region.

The acquisition is expected to close during Q3 2017.

Earlier in July 2017, the company announced an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Digital River World Payments (DRWP), thus being granting access in Sweden, the US and Brazil markets.

