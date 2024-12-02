Worldline takes part in Visa Ready for Transit programme

The Worldline solution, WL Tap 2 Use, enables contactless cards, mobile devices and wearable technology to be used for entry and exit of transit systems either delivered by Passenger Transport Operators or Passenger Transport Authorities.

In addition to its Open Payment capability, WL Tap 2 Use will also deliver tokenised solutions that allow for any participating connected device, card or identifier to be used by consumers to not only access transit systems but also many public services within cities. This solution will seeks to boost the consumer’s travel experience on a global scale. WL Tap 2 Use is currently undergoing the Visa Ready certification process.

Worldline is specialized in payments and transactional services industry, enabling its customers to offer solutions to the end consumer. For more information about Wordline please check out a detailed profile in our online payments company database.