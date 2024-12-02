Worldline signs agreement with Apigee to implement digital solutions

The announcement was made public on the first day (26 June 2017) of the Money 20/20 Europe event in Copenhagen. The new software will allow Worldline’s customers to capitalize on the possibilities of open banking set out in the revised Payment Service Directive (PSD2).

Under PSD2, third parties will have secure access to payment accounts in the banks via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The new regulations open new possibilities for banks or third parties to connect with customers, while meeting open baking requirements set out in PSD2.

Worldline supports APIs as it allows the company to provide open banking solutions and financial services tailored for specific customers. By using the Apigee Edge software, the online payments provider will be able to expand its internal and external API ecosystem and provide a better developer experiences (DX) though customized developer portals.

Worldline is specialised in payments and transactional services industry, enabling its customers to offer solutions to the end consumer.