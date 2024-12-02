Worldline selects PAY.ON for international e-payment expansion

As per the alliance, Worldline will expand its worldwide positioning to support its customers when operating cross-border and entering new markets and countries. The integration into the PAY.ON Payment Gateway allows Worldline to gain access to the processing of transactions in more than 100 countries and to reach more than 350 payment providers and 150 payment brands over a single API.

Worldline, an Atos subsidiary, is a global player in the payments and transactional services industry. In 2013, Worldline’s activities within the Atos Group generated revenues of EUR 1.11 billion.

PAY.ON offers global outsourcing services and routing for monetary transactions, wallet solutions, risk management and monitoring services, as well as various technical solutions.

