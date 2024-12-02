Worldline selects MyBank to introduce SEPA e-mandate service

With e-SEPA, consumers can pay for their orders online through a direct debit or a credit transfer. With MyBank, Worldline provides routing services enabling merchants to redirect customers to their banks and validation services on the customer’s bank’s side to provide authentication.

MyBank mandates will support the electronic creation, modification and cancellation of mandates. At the same time, MyBank Mandates will also support mandates by consumers waiving their automatic “no-questions-asked” refund right. MyBank Mandates do not interfere with the statutory refund rights provided under consumer law.

MyBank is an e-authorisation solution that enables customers to pay for their online purchases via their regular online or mobile banking environment.

Worldline, an Atos subsidiary, is a European and global player in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: merchant services, mobility and e-transactional services, financial processing services.

