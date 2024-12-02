Worldline rolls out Internet Payment Gateway into the UK

The company’s Internet Payment Gateway is created on a solid platform (WL Sips, Worldline Secured Internet Payment Solution) that already works with Government departments, large multi-nationals and over 50,000 SMBs across the world. Worldline solutions offer corporate online payments expertise to the wider market place allowing smaller companies to benefit from the highest level of security and fraud standards.

The Worldline’s Internet Payment Gateway includes tracking payment trends within businesses by using automated reports. More than that, specific queries can be interrogated through Worldlines back office reporting capabilities. Also business have access to a one click shopping basket process ensuring that customers purchases are a breeze enabled by retaining their details securely online ready for them to return and shop.

The first 220 transactions per month benefit of GBP 17.99 return. There are no joining or hidden fees and no set-up charges.