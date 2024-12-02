Worldline partners Powa Technologies for tablet-based POS terminals

With this agreement, Worldline becomes a preferred reseller of PowaPOS solutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa, providing the PowaPOS T25 and PowaPIN mPOS solutions to extend its cross-channel payment terminals range for merchants and banks. Worldline’s presence in France, Belgium and Germany will expand Powa’s European market share.

The PowaPOS T25 is designed specifically for the tablet. It features the T25, a multiple patent-pending all-in-one tablet-based POS system, along with the PowaPIN card reader, universal tablet OS support, an enhanced Server and Developer Program. The T25 fully integrates a number of POS peripherals and applications, including a thermal printer, barcode scanner, cash drawer and EMV-ready card reader.

Worldline activities are organised around three areas: merchant services and terminals, mobility and e-transactional services, financial processing services and software licensing. Worldline employs more than 7,200 people worldwide and generated EUR 1.12 billion revenues (pro forma) in 2013. Worldline is an Atos company.

In recent news, global technology provider Ingram Micro has inked a deal with Powa Technologies to distribute the PowaPOS T-series POS solution in the North American marketplace.