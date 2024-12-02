Worldline launches HCE solution in Germany

Under the new scheme, Postbank employees participating in the project will be able to use their Android smartphones at the checkout for contactless payments.

Worldline’s NFC mobile payments (HCE) solution uses near field communications technology to transmit payment-related data stored in a secure server environment. Worldline’s solution allows contactless payments to take place even when an internet connection is not available by storing certain data on a smartphone. Customers using the the Worldline solution only need an NFC-enabled smartphone with the latest Android operating system. Within the cash point, the transaction uses the existing Visa NFC infrastructure.

The Worldline mobile payments solution can be extended to other services, such as couponing or ticketing. Worldline NFC Mobile Payments is part of Worldline’s global Wallet solution, enabling end users to use their Wallet payment application for proximity payments as well as for remote purchases using the same process.

The pilot phase is based on a Visa standard. As a result, smartphones with Android 4.4 operating system (KitKat) or higher can be used for payments at any Visa payWave-enabled terminal.

