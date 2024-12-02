Worldline integrates Lyf Pay to online payment solution

The solution is the result of the merger between two French mobile payments initiatives: Fivory, which brings together Crédit Mutuel, Mastercard, Total, Oney and Auchan, and the Wa! application provided by Carrefour and BNP Paribas. The application centralises all customers payment cards, coupons and loyalty points, and it can be customised by any merchant that adopts it.

The application covers in-store payments (from small local shops to large retail chains), online shopping, friends and family payments, and even charitable donations.

