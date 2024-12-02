Worldline extends Sips reach through partnership with customweb

Under the agreement, Worldline will provide merchants a solution to install the Sips payment gateway on their ecommerce website.

Worldline, an Atos subsidiary, is a global player in the payments and transactional services industry. In 2013, Worldline’s activities within the Atos Group generated revenues of EUR 1.11 billion.

customweb specializes in the development of payment plug-ins for open-source ecommerce solutions, including Magento, PrestaShop and WooCommerce (Wordpress ecommerce solution). sellxed, the payment platform of customweb, eases the integration of credit card, debit card or any other alternative payment method in a shopping cart.