Worldline expands in Sri Lanka to launch credit card for SFLP

Singer Finance is the first NBFC in Sri Lanka licenced by the Central Bank to issue credit cards to customers.

The credit card will be available in 3 variants – Gold, Platinum Domestic and Platinum International – and will offer benefits to the customers of Singer Finance.

Managed by Worldline, the credit cards will be EMV chip based cards, enabling higher consumer spends and higher security for cardholders than magnetic stripe cards.

Worldline powers the issuing, application processing and transaction processing for the credit card, in addition to fraud and risk management and query management.