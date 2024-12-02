Worldline establishes price range for stock market listing

The offer consists of about EUR 255 million of newly issued shares and about EUR 355 million existing shares being sold by Atos.

Worldline, an Atos subsidiary, is a European and global player in the payments and transactional services industry. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: merchant services, mobility and e-transactional services, financial processing services. In 2013, Worldline’s activities within the Atos Group generated (pro forma) revenues of EUR 1.11 billion. The company employs more than 7,200 people worldwide.