Worldline completes the acquisition of First Data Baltics

The agreement was announced on July 25th, 2017, and accounted for the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of First Data’s fully owned subsidiaries in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia (together “First Data Baltics” or “FDB”) for EUR 73 million financed by available cash. In 2016, FDB generated revenue of EUR 23 million. Currently the company has 200 employees and provides outsourcing services to the main Baltic banking groups and to some banks in the wider Nordic region.

Through this acquisition, Worldline gains a leading position in the fast-growing Baltic countries. FDB will be consolidated in the Financial Services division of Worldline from October 1st, 2017.

